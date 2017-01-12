FTSE 100 7295.19 +0.06%
Thursday 12 January 2017 1:05pm

Snow no! London airports have cancelled dozens of flights

Emma Haslett
Heathrow, later today (Source: Getty)

As snow and ice loomed over London, airports across the capital have cancelled dozens of flights.

Heathrow and Gatwick airports both said some flights were cancelled in advance of the snow, which is set to begin at five o'clock tonight.

Meanwhile, Luton and City airports both said they will keep travellers up to date.

Heathrow said around 80 flights had been cancelled, while Gatwick said so far, four flights will not take off.

''The latest forecast is for snow this afternoon, which will reduce the number of aircraft able to take off and land each hour," said a Heathrow spokesperson.

"Alongside our airline partners and [air traffic service] Nats, we have taken the decision to reduce the flight schedule on Thursday, to allow airlines to rebook passengers onto un-allocated seats ahead of time where possible.

"We advise passengers to check their flight status with their airline before coming to the airport. We apologise to those whose travel has been affected."

Yesterday Transport for London said it was ready for wintry weather and planned to keep both rail and road networks open during the flurry.

