Thursday 12 January 2017 12:39pm

Significant rise in inflation amid a firming recovery predicted by European Central Bank

Jasper Jolly
Mario Draghi Visits The Bundestag
Mario Draghi leads the ECB's Governing Council (Source: Getty)

Europe's economy is recovering "at a moderate but firming pace" but headline inflation will rise "significantly" in the coming months, according to the monetary policymakers at the European Central Bank (ECB).

In minutes from the interest rate-setting Governing Council's last monetary policy meeting, the ECB said "strong upward base effects in the annual rate of change of energy prices" would help to push up prices.

However, the ECB's chief economist, Peter Praet, said underlying inflation (excluding volatile energy prices) lacked "a convincing upward trend" – meaning the ECB had "revised down" the core inflation outlook.

The minutes recorded discussions from the ECB's last monetary policy meeting, which took place on 8 December last year.

At the December meeting of the Governing Council the bank extended its quantitative easing programme but reduced its scale.

Mario Draghi was keen after the meeting to emphasise the bank's continued commitment to accommodative monetary policy.

The next monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt will take place on 19 January, with little expectation of a change in interest rates or a modification to the quantitative easing regime.

How to understand the European Central Bank's interest rates 

The European Central Bank (ECB) has three rates:

  • The main refinancing operations: what banks pay to borrow from the ECB

  • The rate on the marginal lending facility: the rate at which banks lend to each other overnight

  • The deposit facility: the rate banks receive to leave money with the ECB overnight

In October 2016 the ECB kept interest rates unchanged from levels announced in March 2016. They stayed at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.40% respectively at the October meeting.

If a rate is negative the bank will pay the ECB (rather than receiving money in interest). Negative rates are intended to encourage banks to lend money to businesses rather than holding it themselves or, as is the case with the deposit facility rate, depositing it with the ECB overnight.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

