Rebecca Smith

Ryanair has announced a boost to its routes from London Stansted, adding nine, including a daily service to Naples.

There will also be a three times daily service to Copenhagen and routes to Beziers, Cagliari, Clermont, Grenoble, Nice, Nimes and Strasbourg.

Chief commercial officer David O'Brien said the enhanced growth deal with Stansted owner Manchester Airports Group (MAG) in a "pretty bleak climate" will up passenger numbers to 20m per year and support around 15,000 jobs.

It's also added extra flights on 13 existing routes.

The airline has been focusing on pivoting growth away from the UK in the wake of the Brexit vote in June and O'Brien said his airline was "the most prepared for Brexit, should it ever happen of course" - particularly a "hard Brexit".

O'Brien said the airline will "do the prudent thing" and "continue a modest growth path in the UK", while being prudent about capacity allocation in the UK, and also look at where it expands elsewhere.

MAG chief executive Andrew Cowan said it was "fantastic news" for Stansted Airport, that will ensure it "remains one of the UK's fastest growing airports".

It comes as O'Brien said that the UK's share of Ryanair's growth is "significantly lower" than in recent years.

While Ryanair had 15 per cent growth in the UK for 2016, this is expected to slow to around seven per cent in 2017. He said very remote parts of Europe were now competing for that capacity.

"Bulgaria and Romania between them have larger growth between them than the UK," O'Brien pointed out. He said this wasn't necessarily because of Brexit and these were "underserved markets".

Last year, Ryanair said it will be basing all 50 of its new planes outside of the UK, after Britain's vote to leave the European Union.