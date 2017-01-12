FTSE 100 7281.67 -0.12%
views
Thursday 12 January 2017 12:32pm

Brexit minister confirms bumpy EU departure will hurt Europe as well as UK

Hayley Kirton
Follow Hayley
Related
Schroders Talk
Schroders Talk Is Warren Buffett’s U-turn on airlines a nod to his value investing past?
The Supreme Court Hears the Government's Challenge To Previous Brexit Ruling
There's at least one aspect of Brexit that both Lord Bridges of Headley and Mark Carney agree on (Source: Getty)

A junior minister from the Brexit department has today become the latest in a string of voices to say a bad Brexit deal will harm Europe.

In a grilling with the House of Lords on transition periods, parliamentary under secretary of state Lord Bridges of Headley said: "We want to have a smooth and orderly exit and, as the governor of the Bank fo England pointed out yesterday, it is as much in our interest as it is the rest of the European Union."

Bridges addedconversations the department had held with various businesses factors revealed there was substantial appetite for a transition period.

Read more: The easy sell that preserves the Single Market for the City

Mark Carney told the influential Treasury Select Committee yesterday: "The consequence [of a bad Brexit deal with no transition period] would be greater for Europe than the UK".

However, Bridges refused to go as far today as to confirm that a transition deal was definitely on the government's negotiating wishlist, merely saying: "The government is considering all possible options."

Bridges also confirmed his department was of the opinion that, once the Article 50 notification had been lodged with the EU member states, "it will not be withdrawn". This technical point was also discussed by the government's legal team when the Article 50 case was being heard in the High Court.

Tags

Related articles

Bespoke equivalence deal is what's best for finance sector, says report
Hayley Kirton
Hayley Kirton | Staff

City lobby group calls for clear and upfront Brexit transition plan
Hayley Kirton
Hayley Kirton | Staff

Forget Brexit: London and Belgium are collaborating on fintech
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff