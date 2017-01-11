Mark Sands

President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to install "major" taxes on US businesses relocating outside of the country.

Speaking at a press conference in New York, the president-elect laid out plans to punish businesses that opt to relocate outside of the country and attempt to sell their goods in the US.

"[You think] you're going to build that plant in Mexico and you're going to make your air conditioners or cars, and you're going to sell it through what will be a very strong border...that's not going to happen. You're going to pay a very large border tax," Trump said.

"You can move from Michigan to Tenessee and North Carolina and South Carolina. You have a lot of states at play, and a lot of competition...I don't care as long as its within the borders of the United States."

"There will be a major order tax on these companies that are leaving and getting away with murder."

In wide-ranging opening comments, Trump also identified the pharmaceuticals, motor and aerospace sectors as particularly key to his attempts to improve the US economy.

The president-elect also moved to silence concerns over a conflict of interest with his businesses by placing his entire empire into a trust.

Trump runs more than 500 companies operating across the world, but his attorney Sheri Dillon said today that control would be handed over to his two sons, Eric and Donald jr.

"I could actually run my business and run government at the same time. I don't like the way that looks, but I would be able to do that if I wanted to," Trump said.

"My two sons...are going to be running the company. They are going to be running it in a very professional manner. They're not going to be discussing it with me."

Dillon said the president-elect "wants to completely isolate himself", adding that profits from foreign government payments made to his hotels to the US Treasury.

The president-elect also hit out over "nonsense" reports relating to ties between himself and Russia which emerged over night.

Overnight, reports emerged of US intelligence services briefing both Trump and president Barack Obama over concerns that Russia had gathered compromising material on the president-elect.

Trump immediately branded the coverage "fake news" and in a press conference today he immediately doubled down on the claims, arguing it would be "a tremendous blot" on the record of the US intelligence services if they had leaked information of the briefing to the press.

FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

"It should never have been released. But I read what was released, and I think it's a disgrace," Trump said, additionally denying he had any business ties in Russia.

"I have no dealings with Russia. I have no deals in Russia. I have no deals that could happen in Russia because we have stayed away, and I have no loans with Russia," he said.

And for the reality TV star, there was only one way to wrap up his TV conference. What would he say to his sons if they failed in running his businesses?