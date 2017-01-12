City Moves for 12 January 2017 | Who’s switching jobs

Francesca Washtell

White & Case

Marc Israel has joined international law firm White & Case as a partner in the group’s global antitrust practice. Marc, who is a leading competition lawyer with more than 20 years’ experience, will support White & Case’s strategic focus on growth in London, especially on merger control work. Marc joins from Macfarlanes, where he was head of the firm’s competition/EU group and led its cross-departmental competition litigation practice. His practice focuses on complex M&A/private equity-related, non-contentious matters along with cartel, investigations and antitrust litigation. He primarily deals with cross-border cases (both for UK and overseas clients), representing clients before the UK and European competition authorities, and has also appeared before the UK and European courts in competition cases. He also advises clients on competition issues across a wide range of industry sectors.

NCC Group

Independent global cyber security and risk mitigation company NCC Group has appointed Brian Tenner as chief financial officer. Brian, who will take up the role on 1 February, has wide-ranging experience in senior financial roles, both in publicly listed and private multinational companies. From 2010 to 2016, Brian was group finance director at international engineering firm Renold. Prior to that, he was finance director at adhesives firm Scapa from 2007 and 2010 and at the British Nuclear Group from 2003 to 2007. Brian held a number of senior finance roles at utility giant National Grid from 2002 to 2003. He qualified as a chartered accountant with PwC in 1994.

eVestment

Stephen White has joined institutional investment data and analytics group eVestment as the firm's Europe, Middle East and Africa marketing manager. Stephen joins the cloud-based solutions group from BlackRock, where he was director of corporate communications, and brings a wealth of financial marketing and communications expertise to eVestment. He has a strong background in financial marketing and has served in marketing communications management roles with a diverse range of companies, including the hedge fund Man Group, the London Metal Exchange and fintech company Misys. In his new role, Stephen will be focused on client satisfaction, brand management and will support business growth at the firm. This will require working within the EMEA region and with management and marketing colleagues based at eVestment's headquarters in Atlanta in the US.

