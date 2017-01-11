Rebecca Smith

Transport for London (TfL) has said it's braced for wintry weather with plans to keep rail and road networks open, after a 24-hour strike brought numerous services to a halt on Monday.

There hasn't been significant snowfall for three winters, but the Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for London, forecasting a risk of snow in the capital.

Temperatures are expected to drop overnight and the Met said there is a chance of snow settling causing "disruption to road, rail and air services". And as skies clear on Thursday night, there's potential for "widespread ice to form" quickly on untreated surfaces.

But TfL has sought to reassure commuters that it's prepared with more than 100,000 tonnes of salt stockpiled. That's enough to last for up to 139 days' worth of ice, in case you wondered.

It said all transport agencies will be working "around the clock" to minimise disruption on the Tube, bus, rail and road networks during freezing conditions.

For the London Underground that'll mean plans to de-ice trains overnight, clear tracks and grit platforms for customer safety.

Leon Daniels, managing director of surface transport at TfL, said: "As London braces itself for colder weather, we want to reassure our customers that we have a well-rehearsed and thorough plan in place, alongside London councils, to keep our road and rail networks operating during snow and ice."

Councillor Julian Bell, chair of London councils' Transport and Environment Committee, said boroughs were responsible for 95 per cent of the capital's roads and will ensure roads are cleared and gritted, along with diversions when necessary.

It comes after TfL recently announced the Elizabeth line is undergoing some weather testing over in Vienna, where a train carriage will be subject to temperatures ranging from -25ºC up to +40ºC.

Earlier today, the RMT union announced it would be balloting London Underground staff for more strike action, after industrial action was held earlier in the week by the RMT and the TSSA union.