Ditched auditor brought back to investigate Tesco Bank hack

Tesco has turned to its former auditor, which it axed after more than 30 years in the wake of a profit blackhole, to investigate a cyber attack on its bank.
PwC was brought in by Tesco Bank to investigate an attack in November which forced it to repay £2.5m to customers who had been targeted by fraudsters, Sky News reports.
The retailer switched to Deloitte last year, ditching PwC after 32 years, although the firm was later appointed an independent advisor to its remuneration committee.
Tesco has not yet said what was behind the attack, but it is also being investigated by government's National Cyber Security Centre and the National Crime Agency, while the head of the City watchdog called the hack "unprecedented and serious" and a senior MP called it "just the latest in a long line of failures and breaches of banking IT systems".
Tesco Bank has not responded to a request for comment.