Oliver Gill

The sale of the C2C rail franchise – labelled by consumer groups as the best network into London – has once again sparked concerns that Britain's railways are being taken over by foreign, often state-owned, firms.

National Express' sale of its final franchise in the UK was part of the FTSE 250 firm's strategy to target higher growth areas of continental Europe and North America.

Sources close to the firm were at pains to stress the move had nothing to do with the ongoing raft of industrial action that is slamming the brakes on Britain's transport sector.

Unions have piped up that the sale to a new entrant – this time, state-backed Italian firm Trenitalia – is proof that the government is standing by and letting foreign companies take over Britain's railways instead of grabbing the bull by the horns and bringing the network back under public ownership.

In fact, according to the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, 70 per cent of Britain's railways are now under foreign ownership to some degree.

Devil in the detail

On the face of it, overseas operators do play a major part in running the UK's railways.

But because many overseas transport firms are involved through joint venture agreements with UK companies, it isn't quite as simple as saying there is a growing dominance by firms outside of the UK.

Before today, the main three companies from overseas were German stated-owned Deutsche Bahn, the international arm of the Netherland's nation operator, Abellio, and French firm Keolis.

Keolis has been a rather quiet minority owner of Govia, the firm that owns Southern rail – arguably the network that has been blighted most by industrial action over the last year.

Route Operator Owner Company structure Caledonian Sleeper Serco Caledonian Sleepers Serco UK plc Chiltern Arriva Deutsche Bahn German private joint-stock Cross Country Arriva Deutsche Bahn German private joint-stock Docklands Light Railway Keolis Amey Docklands Amey (30%) Keolis (70%) UK firm owned by Spain's Ferrovial /French part-state owned company Essex Thameside C2C Trenitalia Italian state-owned East Midlands East Midlands Trains Stagecoach UK plc Virgin East Coast Stagecoach and Virgin trains Virgin / Stagecoach UK private company/plc Gatwick Express Govia Thameslink Go-ahead (65%) Keolis (35%) UK private company/French part-state owned company Grand Central Arriva Deutsche Bahn German private joint-stock Greater Anglia Greater Anglia Abellio Dutch state-owned Great Western First Great Western First Group UK plc London Midland London Midland Railway Go-ahead (65%) Keolis (35%) UK private company/French part-state owned company London Overground Arriva Rail London Deutsche Bahn German private joint-stock Northern Arriva Northern Deutsche Bahn German private joint-stock Scotland Scotrail Abellio Dutch state-owned South West South West Trains Stagecoach UK plc Southern GTR Go-ahead (65%) Keolis (35%) UK private company/French part-state owned company South Eastern South Eastern Go-ahead (65%) Keolis (35%) UK private company/French part-state owned company Thameslink GTR Go-ahead (65%) Keolis (35%) UK private company/French part-state owned company TransPennine First TransPennine Express First Group UK plc Tyne & Wear Metro DB Regio Tyne and Wear Deutsche Bahn German private joint-stock Wales & Borders Arriva Deutsche Bahn German private joint-stock West Coast Virgin West Coast Virgin / Stagecoach UK private company/plc Hull First Hull Trains First Group UK plc Merseyrail Merseyrail Serco (50%) Abellio (50%) UK plc Eurostar Eurostar SNCF (55%) SNCB (5%)

+ private investors French state-owned company/Belgian state-owned company Heathrow Express Heathrow Express Heathrow Airport Holdings UK private company Heathrow Connect Heathrow Connect Heathrow Airport Holdings/First Group UK private company/plc

British Rail? Not as we know it

The general secretary of drivers union Aslef, Mick Whelan, responded to National Express' sale of the C2C franchise by asking: "When will the government admit that rail franchising has failed and do the only sensible thing which is to return all UK rail operations to public ownership?"

However, analysts pointed out the rationale for overseas interest in the UK.

"International operators want to buy into the UK to drive growth in passenger volumes as do the privatised UK franchise operators," said Alex Paterson of Investec.

Paterson adds that although the likes of Deutsche Bahn are state-backed, "they are run commercially and for the benefit of passengers, unlike nationalised UK businesses".

Britain's railways carried passenger volumes of 1.6bn in 2016, this compares with volumes of 735m in 1995, just as the privatisation of the UK's rail network began.

Paterson highlights this was a fall from volumes of just over 1bn in 1948, when British Rail was first brought in to run the network. He said: