Lloyds, TSB and Halifax's online banking systems are back after an outage

Emma Haslett

Twitter was a-ring with annoyed Lloyds, Halifax and TSB customers this afternoon, after the online banking systems of all three went down.

Customers said they were unable to access their accounts either online or in their app.

Although TSB is no longer owned by Lloyds Banking Group, its systems were also affected.

@AskLloydsBank being down has caused me some serious problems. I trust #Lloyds ' IT department are scurrying around like ferrets on speed. — ЯОgЭЯ ТнЭ РlЭв (@VeticanII) January 11, 2017

Can't log-in to Lloyds online banking. — J (@EyesWatchin) January 11, 2017

Lloyds' Twitter account said it was "aware of some intermittent issues" and was working to resolve them as soon as possible.

However, at 1.30pm Lloyds said systems were back up and running.

“We are aware that some customers may have experienced issues logging on to internet banking this morning across all Lloyds Banking Group brands.

"This service is now working normally and we apologise for any inconvenience caused," said a spokesperson.