Hayley Kirton

The governor of the Bank of England reaffirmed today that Brexit is not the biggest risk to the UK's financial system.

Speaking in front of the Treasury Select Committee, Mark Carney confirm that it was the opinion of the Bank that the biggest risks to the UK's financial system were global ones.

"[Brexit] has some potential to amplify those risks but these risks would still be there if we were not leaving the European Union," Carney said.

Read more: Businesses could be hit with £1,000 levy per EU worker after Brexit

The Bank of England governor was explaining the proposals laid out in the Bank of England's Financial Stability Report, which was published in late November at the same time the Bank's most recent round of stress test results were released.

When the MPs questioned Carney today on the proposals put to them by top City bosses yesterday – that an unclear Brexit plan with no transition period would put businesses at risk – Carney said "the consequence [of this] would be grater for Europe than the UK", although there would be some risks for the UK and it was in the country's best interests for such arrangements to be secured.

However, in a flurry of back-and-forth between the governor and Committee chair Andrew Tyrie, Carney refused concede that Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane was correct when he said the Bank had had a Michael Fish moment with its warnings on Brexit, and that his institution's actions helped to mitigate most of the serious financial troubles in the aftermath of the vote.

Read more: Mark Carney takes aim at tax dodging corporates

"I think we helped make the weather," Carney added, while noting that the warnings he had given in the past were based on the knowledge that there were "things that could have happened that would have financial stablility [consequences]".

In the run-up to last June's referendum, Carney gave the dire warning that the UK could be plunged into a recession if the country voted to leave the EU.

Read more: Carney renews calls to help businesses navigate Brexit

The governor came under fire for those comments. In a Committee hearing last July, Tyrie blasted his actions as a "deliberate attempt to frighten the voting public by the Bank with a political motive".

Commenting after today's Committee hearing, Tyrie said: