FTSE 100 7275.47 +0.52%
27 views
Tuesday 10 January 2017 5:26pm

Tough EU privacy rules could soon apply to WhatsApp, Facebook and Google

Lynsey Barber
Follow Lynsey
Related
Scottish Development International Talk
Scottish Development International Talk Take a trip along the magical 3D bridge that'll rock you
Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016
Communication apps could soon fall under new EU privacy rules (Source: Getty)

Privacy laws which only apply to telecoms companies could soon be extended to cover newer digital services such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Google and Skype, in new proposals by the European Parliament.

The e-privacy directive governs things such as the handling of data and making sure users consent to sharing information. Now Brussels wants to update the legislation to cover new forms of communication.

This would include companies such as Facebook and Google's Gmail ensuring that data remains confidential unless given express consent by users and that cookies storing or tracking online behaviour are also consented to. Cookies are used for targeted advertising.

Read more: Bulk online data collection ruled illegal by EU court

"The proposal presented today is undoubtedly an improvement on the earlier draft which was leaked in December," said head of policy at the Internet Advertising Bureau, Yves Schwarzbart.

"That said, there are still a number of areas in the proposal that could not only seriously disrupt people’s browsing experience but effectively put the future of the web as we know at danger, with considerable knock-on effects on media pluralism and digital inclusion."

Read more: How can you monitor data in 810 billion photos?

The parliament is seeking to push through the rules by mid-2018 to fall in line with the General Data Protection Regulation due to come into force at the same time.

"Our proposals will deliver the trust in the digital single market that people expect. I want to ensure confidentiality of electronic communications and privacy," said Andrus Ansip, vice president of the digital single market.

"Our draft ePrivacy Regulation strikes the right balance: it provides a high level of protection for consumers, while allowing businesses to innovate."

Tags

Related articles

Facebook rules sink Admiral's insurtech plans
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

WhoopsApp: Facebook has run into more trouble with data regulators
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

Brussels slams Facebook's WhatsApp deal over "misleading" information
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff