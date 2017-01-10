Oliver Gill

The cost of satellite television has rocketed by an average of 50 per cent since 2010, four times the rate of inflation and twice as fast as rail fares have increased over the same period.

Free-to-air satellite firm Freesat has urged rail users, angry at January fare hikes, to check the cost of their Sky TV package after it revealed the extent to which prices have increased in the last seven years.

According to Freesat, the cost of a basic bundle of Sky TV channels, including the often inelastic sports coverage, has jumped from £35 per month in 2010 to £49.50 – a 41 per cent increase.

Add in the movie channels and the price increase is 65 per cent. This compares with a 12 per cent increase in wages between 2010 and 2016.

Transformation

However, Sky highlighted its services have “completely transformed” since 2010, adding channels and exclusive content that wasn’t available seven years ago.

The Freesat research only includes packages with Sky Sports. Sky’s entry level bundle is priced at £22 and the firm last introduced a price hike in June 2016 that equated to an average increase of £3 per month.

Nevertheless, Freesat spokesperson Janet Elworthy stressed “99 per cent” of channels on Sky could be accessed using a free-to-air service.

Sky underlined comparisons between prices were difficult, not least because of the way it offers a wider array of services to customer than previously.

“There’s an option for every price point, from our flexible pay as you go service…to our next generation Sky Q,” a spokesperson for the firm said.