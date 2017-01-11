City Moves for 11 January 2017 | Who’s switching jobs

Wilton & Bain

Erin Callaghan has joined Wilton & Bain as a Partner in the firm’s technology practice. Erin has over 10 years’ experience in executive recruitment and has built a track record of delivering senior assignments in the international technology sector, including FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 companies as well as VC or private equity backed, pre- and post-IPO organisations. For these clients she advises and supports hiring across sales, marketing, product and general management functions. She joins Wilton & Bain from Korn Ferry, where she specialised in retained search in the telecoms and software sectors for the Futurestep business. She began her search career with Wenham Carter placing senior and specialist hires in the technology, media, telecoms and broadcast markets.

Aldermore

Aldermore, the specialist lender and savings bank, has appointed Petrina Oliver as the head of enterprise risk. Petrina has over 20 years of banking experience, including 13 years in financial services risk management. She joins Aldermore from Royal Bank of Scotland where she has worked since 2010, most recently as head of prudential regulation and frameworks, risk analytics and models. Prior to this, Petrina held a variety of risk and front line roles at Clydesdale Bank and National Australia Bank both in the UK and Australia.

Squire Patton Boggs

Squire Patton Boggs has appointed John Danahy as a partner in the real estate practice Group in its London office. John joins the firm from the real estate team at King & Wood Mallesons in London. John’s practice focuses on energy and infrastructure-related real estate, as well as traditional real estate development and property investment work, particularly for large international investment funds. His energy sector experience encompasses conventional, renewable and nuclear (both new build and decommissioning) power, distributed energy networks, rail infrastructure and pipelines, working with investors, developers, operators and government entities. He has advised on several major infrastructure transactions and strategic land developments. In terms of his commercial real estate experience, John has advised clients in the office, hotels, healthcare and logistics sectors, among others, acting for corporates, private equity investors and developers.

