Former Bank of England deputy governor chosen as new BBC chair

William Turvill

Sir David Clementi, the former deputy governor of the Bank of England, has been named as the government’s preferred candidate for the BBC chairmanship.

He is set to head up the new BBC board, which is replacing the BBC Trust under the terms of the government’s new royal charter for the corporation.

Clementi will appear before the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee next Tuesday for pre-appointment scrutiny.

Culture sectretary Karen Bradley said:

Sir David will bring a wealth of experience to the role and was the strongest candidate in an extremely competitive and high-calibre field. He has extensive experience as a chairman in both the commercial and not-for-profit sector, and has a strong regulatory and business background. I am confident that under his direction, the nation’s broadcaster will continue to go from strength to strength.

Clementi said:

The BBC is a world class broadcaster and one of the UK’s most beloved and cherished institutions. It would be a great honour to join the BBC at an important time in the organisation’s history.

Clementi is thought to have seen away competition from the likes of Dame Deirdre Hutton, chair of the Civil Aviation Authority, Penguin chairman John Makinson and Charities Commission chair William Shawcross.