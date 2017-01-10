Courtney Goldsmith

Drink maker Nichols reported its sales are growing faster than those of the UK's overall soft drinks market due to Vimto's strong performance and a new acquisition.

Sales in the UK increased by 6.9 per cent against the previous year to £90.7m. That was driven by sales of Vimto, which were 5 per cent ahead on the prior year, and the acquisition of The Noisy Drinks Company, a brand of iced drinks.

That's a long way ahead of Britain's soft drinks market, which grew by 0.8 per cent in the year to 3 December 2016, according to research firm Nielsen.

Nichols' revenue for the year has increased by 7.3 per cent to a total of £117.3m. International sales grew by 8.8 per cent to £26.6m, an increase of £2.2m against 2015.

With this performance, Nichols expects full-year profit and earnings per share to be in line with expectations and ahead of the previous year.

The company sells brands including Feel Good, Starslush, Levi Roots and Sunkist in more than 85 countries. Its preliminary results will be announced 2 March.

