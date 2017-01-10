William Turvill

The chairman of investment management group Ruffer is “right chuffed” to have named a new chief executive.

Clemmie Vaughan will take charge in April this year after joining the company in 2005.

She will take the reins from Henry Maxey has been chief executive and chief investment officer for five years. He will retain the latter title.

Vaughan is currently head of Ruffer’s private client department and is a member of the executive committee and management board.

Jonathan Ruffer, chairman of the group, said: “Henry has successfully steered the business in its development over the last five years.

“This is Ruffer LLP’s third CEO since it started 22 years ago. Once again, it is an internal appointment, and a wholly appropriate development.”

He added: “I am right chuffed.”

Maxey said: