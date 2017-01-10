FTSE 100 7253.00 +0.21%
views
Tuesday 10 January 2017 1:32pm

"I am right chuffed": Ruffer chairman appears happy with new chief executive

William Turvill
Follow William
Related
Invest Edinburgh Talk
Invest Edinburgh Talk Titanic struggle between mobile data allowance and user demand is settled
Football Fan
Jonathan Ruffer is pleased with the appointment. It's not clear how this football supporter feels about it (Source: Getty)

The chairman of investment management group Ruffer is “right chuffed” to have named a new chief executive.

Clemmie Vaughan will take charge in April this year after joining the company in 2005.

She will take the reins from Henry Maxey has been chief executive and chief investment officer for five years. He will retain the latter title.

Read more: Survey reveals "chronic gender disparity" in investment management

Vaughan is currently head of Ruffer’s private client department and is a member of the executive committee and management board.

Jonathan Ruffer, chairman of the group, said: “Henry has successfully steered the business in its development over the last five years.

“This is Ruffer LLP’s third CEO since it started 22 years ago. Once again, it is an internal appointment, and a wholly appropriate development.”

He added: “I am right chuffed.”

Read more: You can totally judge a hedge fund manager by the type of car they drive

Maxey said:

When Jonathan announced his succession seven years ago, I headlined my vision ‘moving forward to stay the same’. The decision to divide the dual CEO-CIO role is a natural development of that vision.

The organisational challenges of our growth demand full time attention. At the same time, releasing more of my time for investment reflects the absolute importance of sound investment judgement within client portfolios.

Related articles

Schroders set to add BAE and Google execs to board
Francesca Washtell
Francesca Washtell | Staff

Here are four ways the FCA wants to make fund managers better for investors
William Turvill
William Turvill | Staff

Discretionary fund managers are expecting "choppy waters" after Brexit vote
William Turvill
William Turvill | Staff