The Supreme Court decision on whether the government needs approval from parliament before it can trigger Article 50 draws closer, as the country's top court returns from recess tomorrow.

All 11 Supreme Court justices gathered in December to hear the government's appeal of a November High Court decision, which determined the government could not start the UK's formal withdrawal process from the EU using its prerogative rights.

Although no date has been officially announced for the highest court's judgment, it is widely expected to be in January.

The initial Article 50 case was brought to the courts by a number of parties, but businesswoman Gina Miller was chosen as lead claimant.

Other notable cases due to be heard in the court this term include a set of appeals linked to the phone hacking scandal, which focus on whether the costs orders handed down represented a breach of the rights of the newspapers concerned, and a hearing brought by trade union Unison over whether the recent introduction of tribunal fees is contradictory to EU principles.

The City will likely also be looking out for a judgment from a case determining whether former JP Morgan executive Achilles Macris was wrongfully identified in a warning notice issued by the Financial Conduct Authority when it laid out the details of the London Whale saga. This case was heard by the top court last October.