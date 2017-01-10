Rebecca Smith

On the bright side, Transport for London (TfL) has said Tube services are back to normal today after a 24-hour strike caused numerous travel headaches for the capital's commuters.

On the not so bright side, the next batch of Southern rail strikes get underway today, as workers of the train drivers' union Aslef start a three-day walkout - spanning today, tomorrow and Friday. Southern has warned Thursday's services will also be disrupted though as an overtime ban from Aslef remains in place.

Southern is advising passengers to avoid all travel unless it's essential as no services will be running. Commuters were braced for more trouble as Southern warned: "Anyone who does travel should expect to queue, plan for longer journeys and realise the service they join will be exceptionally busy."

Read more: Jeremy Corbyn says he'd join a Southern rail picket line

The industrial action is over the role of the guard. On a normal weekday Southern has 2,242 trains timetabled and around 300,000 passengers using the services.

Angie Doll, Southern's passenger service director, said: "There will also be significant disruption and hardship on the days Aslef is not on strike because of their overtime ban, especially on Thursday when trains will be out of position because of the strikes on each day either side. We are deeply sorry for the unnecessary and unwarranted disruption this dispute is causing."

Read more: This is how much the 24-hour tube strike is going to cost London

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said: "We still believe a deal can be done but we are, at the moment, a long way from that position. It is time for the company to come up with a genuine offer rather than carry on posturing."

Southern rail strike dates:

Today, Tuesday 10 January

Wednesday 11 January

Friday 12 January

Tuesday 24 January

Wednesday 25 January

Friday 27 January

Buses will link: