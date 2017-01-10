Post Office to cut 300 jobs as it closes 37 offices

Emma Haslett

The Post Office is to cut 300 staff as it closes or franchises 37 of its offices, the Press Association reported this morning.

The closures will result in a loss of 127 financial specialist roles, said the Communication Workers Union.

The Post Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

