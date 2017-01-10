Courtney Goldsmith

Leading gambling industry software supplier Playtech today announced full-year results for 2016 are expected to be in line with expectations as it named Ron Hoffman the new chief executive of its financials division.​

Hoffman, formerly the company's chief financial officer, had played a role in the company's management and acquisition transactions and its listing on Aim in 2006.

Andrew Smith, current head of investor relations, will take Hoffman's former role as chief financial officer.

"Ron is a tremendous asset to Playtech. He has established a first class finance function, which Andrew will inherit, and I am sure Ron will continue to thrive within the group for many years to come as he drives the financials division forwards," said Alan Jackson, chairman of Playtech.

Playtech, which has more than 130 online, retail and mobile licensees worldwide, said full-year results would be in line with market expectations.

A previous trading update in November said reported revenue growth had been impacted by the recent weakening of the pound and other currencies against the euro.

​Playtech also today agreed to extend its arrangements with the William Hill Group until the end of 2019.

Yesterday, shares in William Hill fell after it announced the group's profit for 2016 would be around £20m lower than expected due to unfavourable football and horseracing results.

Playtech is confident of further growth in 2017 and beyond. Full year results will be announced 23 February.