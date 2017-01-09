FTSE 100 7237.77 +0.38%
Monday 9 January 2017 10:49pm

Daily Express owner and former porn baron Richard Desmond mulling sale of tabloids and other publications to rival Trinity Mirror

Francesca Washtell
Dwindling Newspaper Sales Echo Through Economy
The sale of the four tabloids would take billionaire media mogul Desmond out of British newspaper publishing (Source: Getty)

Media mogul Richard Desmond is in talks to sell his four UK tabloids and other key publications to rival group Trinity Mirror.

Desmond's Northern and Shell Media Group is in discussions to sell the Daily Express, Sunday Express, Daily Start and Daily Star Sunday to the rival media firm, Bloomberg first reported. However, the sale could take the form of Trinity Mirror buying a minority stake rather than outright control of the national newspapers.

Read more: From porn to property: Here's Richard Desmond's new venture

In addition, the talks also include the purchase of OK! and other magazines owned by Northern and Shell, Sky reported.

Trinity Mirror is expected to update the London Stock Exchange on the talks this morning.

Read more: Trinity Mirror defends buyback amid pension shortfall criticism

If the sale is successful, it will take Desmond out of British newspaper publishing. He was previously known for publishing pornographic magazines, but bought into the newspaper world in 2000 when he snapped up the Express group for £125m.

Trinity Mirror declined to comment. Northern & Shell could not be reached for comment.

