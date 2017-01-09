Francesca Washtell

Media mogul Richard Desmond is in talks to sell his four UK tabloids and other key publications to rival group Trinity Mirror.

Desmond's Northern and Shell Media Group is in discussions to sell the Daily Express, Sunday Express, Daily Start and Daily Star Sunday to the rival media firm, Bloomberg first reported. However, the sale could take the form of Trinity Mirror buying a minority stake rather than outright control of the national newspapers.

In addition, the talks also include the purchase of OK! and other magazines owned by Northern and Shell, Sky reported.

Revealed: Trinity Mirror's talks with Richard Desmond's media group include purchase of OK! and other magazines owned by the tycoon. — Mark Kleinman (@MarkKleinmanSky) January 9, 2017

Trinity Mirror is expected to update the London Stock Exchange on the talks this morning.

If the sale is successful, it will take Desmond out of British newspaper publishing. He was previously known for publishing pornographic magazines, but bought into the newspaper world in 2000 when he snapped up the Express group for £125m.

Trinity Mirror declined to comment. Northern & Shell could not be reached for comment.