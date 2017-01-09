Mark Sands

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn wants a return to state aid programmes in the aftermath of Brexit, and has insisted his party is not "wedded" to European freedom of movement.

Making a landmark speech tomorrow, Corbyn will lay out Labour's vision for Britain once the country has left the EU.

"Britain can be better off after Brexit," Corbyn will say, arguing for an old-style industrial strategy.

“We will push to maintain full access to the European single market to protect living standards and jobs.

“But we will also press to repatriate powers from Brussels for the British government to develop a genuine industrial strategy essential for the economy of the future,” Corbyn will say.

“Tory governments have hidden behind EU state aid rules because they don’t want to intervene. But EU rules can also be a block on the action that's needed to support our economy, decent jobs and living standards.

“Labour will use state aid powers in a drive to build a new economy, based on new technology and the green industries of the future.”

Corbyn will also say Labour is not "wedded" to freedom of movement, instead backing a programme of "managed migration" from the EU.

Immigration has regularly proved a flashpoint within the party, with some Labour MPs advocating more restrictions than their party leader.

Responding to Corbyn's comments, Brexit minister David Jones said: "Labour is too divided and incompetent to make any sort of success of the UK’s exit from the European Union.

"It’s clear that they would increase taxes on working families and the businesses that create jobs, and hand more powers to militant trade union leaders."