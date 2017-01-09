Ross McLean

Chelsea youngster Nathan Ake has vowed to force his way into manager Antonio Conte’s plans after returning to Stamford Bridge having had his loan spell at Bournemouth cut short.

The 21-year-old former Feyenoord player made 12 appearances for the Cherries, scoring three goals including a last-gasp winner against Liverpool last month, after moving to the south coast on a temporary basis in the summer.

But Ake has been recalled by parent club and league leaders Chelsea, where he is expected to provide both defensive and midfield cover, and he is determined to make his presence felt in the capital.

“The ambition now is to continue to improve and break into the team at Chelsea,” said Ake. “It’s a great team and the manager there has given me a lot of confidence, so it’s something I’m looking forward to.”

Ake, who made his Premier League debut for Chelsea against Norwich on Boxing Day 2012, is adamant that he returns to Chelsea a much better player following his loan stint.

“Over the six months I feel I have developed as a player, both on and off the pitch,” added Ake. “To start with I wasn’t playing too much, but I dealt with that mentally, kept going and was happy when I got my chance.”