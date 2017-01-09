Rebecca Smith

Aviation pioneer Amy Johnson follows in the footsteps of Roald Dahl as the second British face to feature on Norwegian's tail fin.

The pilot has been named as the airline's second British tail fin hero, with her portrait set to appear on two Norwegian aircraft later this year.

The airline has a raft of well-known figures on its aircraft and to date has more than 80 different tail fin heroes. To mark the low-cost carrier's development in the UK, Norwegian began a series of British tail fin heroes last year, starting with author Roald Dahl.

Read more: Norwegian sets new budget flights to the US targeted at business travellers

Norwegian's chief commercial officer Thomas Ramdahl said: "Amy Johnson is a giant in the history of aviation and a truly inspirational British figure so it is a huge honour to have her adorn our aircraft and help her take to the skies once more."

Johnson's nieces Susan Crook and Judy Chilvers said they were "happy to see her back in the air where she was always at her happiest".

Read more: easyJet and Norwegian passenger numbers soared for October

Johnson was the first female to fly solo from England to Australia in 1930, only a year after being awarded her pilot's licence.

The Amy Johnson tail fin will feature on a Boeing 737 as well as a Boeing Dreamliner aircraft, operating one of Norwegian's routes.