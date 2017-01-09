Rebecca Smith

Commuters might have battled their way into work this morning due to a 24-hour Tube strike, but Transport for London (TfL) has said nearly 70 per cent of Tube stations are open.

Yes, really. TfL has been trying to lessen the chaos, and says it's running a limited service on nine out of 11 Tube lines, with 69 per cent of stations open across the network "despite unnecessary action by the RMT and TSSA unions".

Santander Cycles has seen nearly 17,500 hires today, marking a 149 per cent increase on an average day in January.

Passengers have been advised though, that while the 24-hour strike ends at 6pm, services are expected to be disrupted throughout the day, and if possible, journeys should be completed by 6pm.

TfL has said 200 extra staff are currently being recruited for stations and this number is likely to increase.

Steve Griffiths, chief operating officer for London Underground, said:

This strike, called by the leadership of the RMT and TSSA unions, is unnecessary. We had always intended to review staffing levels and we’re already underway recruiting 200 extra staff for our Tube stations. All of this will ensure that our customers feel safe, fully supported and able to access the right assistance in our stations at all times. We remain available for talks and we encourage the trade unions to come and discuss a way forward to resolve this dispute instead of disrupting customers.

The Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) general secretary Manuel Cortes called the 200 jobs "a step in the right direction", but said the number "cannot plug the gaping hole that's been left in the system by devastating Tory attacks on TfL's budget".

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said its members were "out in force" today "in the fight for jobs and safety".

General secretary Mick Cash said: "This action has been forced on us by savage cuts to jobs that have reduced London Underground to an under-staffed death trap at a time of heightened security and safety alert."

He added that the solution was "in the hands of the Mayor and his officials", and the union remained available for talks should they come up with "serious and urgent plans" to address the dispute.

So what services are running?