Commuters might have battled their way into work this morning due to a 24-hour Tube strike, but Transport for London (TfL) has said nearly 70 per cent of Tube stations are open.
Yes, really. TfL has been trying to lessen the chaos, and says it's running a limited service on nine out of 11 Tube lines, with 69 per cent of stations open across the network "despite unnecessary action by the RMT and TSSA unions".
Santander Cycles has seen nearly 17,500 hires today, marking a 149 per cent increase on an average day in January.
Passengers have been advised though, that while the 24-hour strike ends at 6pm, services are expected to be disrupted throughout the day, and if possible, journeys should be completed by 6pm.
TfL has said 200 extra staff are currently being recruited for stations and this number is likely to increase.
Steve Griffiths, chief operating officer for London Underground, said:
This strike, called by the leadership of the RMT and TSSA unions, is unnecessary. We had always intended to review staffing levels and we’re already underway recruiting 200 extra staff for our Tube stations.
All of this will ensure that our customers feel safe, fully supported and able to access the right assistance in our stations at all times.
We remain available for talks and we encourage the trade unions to come and discuss a way forward to resolve this dispute instead of disrupting customers.
The Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) general secretary Manuel Cortes called the 200 jobs "a step in the right direction", but said the number "cannot plug the gaping hole that's been left in the system by devastating Tory attacks on TfL's budget".
The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said its members were "out in force" today "in the fight for jobs and safety".
General secretary Mick Cash said: "This action has been forced on us by savage cuts to jobs that have reduced London Underground to an under-staffed death trap at a time of heightened security and safety alert."
He added that the solution was "in the hands of the Mayor and his officials", and the union remained available for talks should they come up with "serious and urgent plans" to address the dispute.
So what services are running?
- Bakerloo Line: Service operating between Queens Park and Harrow & Wealdstone only, approximately every 10 minutes. No service on the rest of the line
- Central Line: Service operating West Ruislip to North Acton, Epping to Liverpool Street and Hainault to Liverpool Street via Newbury Park and Hainault to Woodford. No service on the rest of the line.
- District Line: Severe delays Earls Court to Richmond and Ealing Broadway, minor delays on the rest of the line
- Jubilee Line: Service operating Stanmore to Baker Street, No service on the rest of the line.
- Metropolitan Line: No service Baker Street to Aldgate
- Northern Line: Service operating Edgware to Golders Green and High Barnet to East Finchley and Kennington to Morden. No service on the rest of the line
- Piccadilly Line: Service operating Acton Town to Uxbridge, Hammersmith to Heathrow all terminals and Cockfosters to Arnos Grove, No service on the rest of the line
- Although National Rail services aren't affected, there are no Underground services from key interchange stations such as Victoria, King's Cross, Paddington, Euston, Bank and London Bridge
- Services are running from Waterloo and Liverpool Street to some outer London stations