Who is the second greatest digital skills adopter in the UK?

Andy Moore

Small businesses in London and Scotland are the biggest adopters of digital skills in the UK, reports the third annual Lloyds Banking Group Business Digital Index.

The new data shows over 70% of small businesses in these areas have developed basic digital skills, compared with the UK average of 62%.

However many have yet to develop a strategy for dealing with cybercrime, the survey found.

Unveiled today, the survey (in conjunction with digital skills firms Doteveryone and Accenture), sampled 2,000 small businesses and charities across the UK, including 109 in Scotland, developed with Doteveryone and Accenture.

It is based on five key skills needed to get the most out of digital – managing information, communicating, transacting, creating and problem solving.

Cyber security becoming more imporant for small businesses

However, cyber security is rising in prominence as a reason for small businesses not doing more online and 57% of Scottish firms state they still need to invest in cyber security, lower than the UK average of 69%.

Philip Grant, chairman of the bank’s Scottish Executive Committee, said: “It’s clear that being online can open the doors to opportunities, as well as cost and time saving benefits.

“We must do more to encourage small businesses based in Scotland to invest in digital skills, allowing them to make the most out of being online and to reap the benefits.”