Nina Edy

Snow and sleet are set to hit Britain as temperatures plummet towards the end of this week - but it looks like the capital will miss out on snow.

Londoners should expect “nothing significant” from the weather, the Met Office said today - with temperatures in the capital remaining around the four or five degrees mark, although chilly winds and wintry showers will make it feel a lot colder.

Although the capital’s commuters are experiencing relatively mild conditions for the Tube strike, it’ll become much colder from Wednesday, with the North West and coastal areas being the worst hit as they experience the Arctic blast.

It may become difficult to travel, so motorists and commuters have been warned to be “aware of the potential for disruption to transport due to lying and blowing snow”.

Towards the end of the week, any likelihood of snow will be set aside as clear skies allow the sunshine to peek through, although snow showers will still be frequent across Britain.

This comes as the parts of Europe experience freezing temperatures. Snow has swept through parts of Greece and Turkey and temperatures have fallen to - 20C in parts of Poland.

looking ahead to the rest of the month, bookmaker Betway is "very confident" that london will see snow this January saying "We’ve seen a good sprinkling of bets on London seeing snow this month, with the traders now very confident of the white stuff at 1/2".