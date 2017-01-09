Courtney Goldsmith

Countertop coffee pod machines like the George Clooney-backed Nespresso have grown in popularity over recent years, changing the way people can get their caffeine fix.

Now, coffee maker Keurig Green Mountain and brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) are teaming up to create an in-home alcohol drink system in the same vein.

The two announced this week they would enter a joint venture to focus on the research and development of a product that would be able to produce beer, spirits, cocktails and mixers at the touch of a button.

Read more: Coca-Cola gulps down stake in AB InBev's Africa unit for $3.2bn

Keurig will use the technology of its now-defunct at-home soda machine, Keurig Kold, which it stopped producing just nine months after it hit the market. AB InBev will bring its brewing and packaging technology to the table.

For now, the partnership is focused on bringing the product to the North American market.

“We’re thrilled to be moving forward with this joint venture and look forward to working closely with the Keurig Green Mountain team to explore the possibilities of what we can achieve together,” said Nathaniel Davis, chief executive of the new venture. “We can’t wait to get started.”

Would you use an in-home device to make your alcoholic drinks? Definitely! Never - that's sacrelige I would try it, but no promises Vote [See results]

Keurig was bought by JAB Holding Company in a deal worth $13.9bn (£11.4bn) in late 2015.