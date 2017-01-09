Caitlin Morrison

Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed that 84 Tube stations are closed across the capital due to strike action taking place today.

TfL Twitter accounts posted the following list of closed stations as of 12 PM but warned that the list was subject to change.

The 84 shut stations represent almost one third of the total 270 stations across the capital. TfL had warned that the strikes would see the majority of Zone 1 stations shut throughout today, but the list also features a large number of Zone 2 stations.

Tube workers downed tools last night in protest over safety standards on the Underground, with the industrial action set to continue until 6pm today - which means travel disruption is likely to continue until the end of the day.

"This strike, called by the leadership of the RMT and TSSA unions, is unnecessary," said Steve Griffiths, chief operating officer for London Underground.

"We had always intended to review staffing levels and we’re already underway recruiting 200 extra staff for our Tube stations. All of this will ensure that our customers feel safe, fully supported and able to access the right assistance in our stations at all times. We remain available for talks and we encourage the trade unions to come and discuss a way forward to resolve this dispute instead of disrupting customers.

“I thank customers for their patience as they try to make their journeys today during this unnecessary strike. We have hundreds of Travel Ambassadors on hand to help keep customers informed of what services are running and to help them get around the capital.”

Rail services have also been affected by the Tube strike - Great Northern trains into Moorgate station were suspended this morning, and Clapham Junction station was evacuated due to overcrowding.