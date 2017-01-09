Caitlin Morrison

If you're one of the many who feels spurred to make big changes at the beginning of a new year, it's likely a new job features highly on your to do list.

Helpfully, data from job website CV-Library has revealed that those seeking to shake up their careers in 2017 should be focusing on Liverpool for the best chance of scoring a new role, with the northern city taking the top spot for vacancies for the second year in a row.

The average number of jobs in the Merseyside city went up 23 per cent last year, followed by Edinburgh, where job numbers went up 20 per cent and then London, where there was a 19 per cent increase in the number of roles available.

However, CV-Library also warned that competition in these locations is fierce - with applications for jobs in Liverpool rising by 24 per cent in 2016, and up by 10 per cent and nine per cent in in the Scottish and English capitals, respectively.

Good news

"It’s great to see the job markets in these key UK cities performing so well, and it’s particularly good news for local job hunters who are looking for work this January," said Lee Biggins, founder and manager of CV-Library.

"Applications are up, and this figure will inevitably rise this month as candidates embark on a fresh start in their careers. Liverpool, London and Edinburgh are some of the UK’s largest cities so it’s fantastic that there are some great job opportunities for candidates this New Year.

"Furthermore, it’s clear that job growth was witnessed across the south, north and Wales, which is a positive indication that business confidence is strong across the nation.”

The data follows a report last month which stated that hiring in the UK's private sector was set to grow by eight per cent in the first quarter of 2017. Meanwhile, last week Brexit campaigners said quitting the customs union could generate almost 400,000 jobs in the UK.

Top 10 UK cities to start your job search