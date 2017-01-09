Emma Haslett

A fine rain misted London's 5m-odd Tube passengers as they began the long trudge to work during today's 24-hour Tube strike.

Say what you like about the capital's commuters, but at least they retained their sense of humour - on Twitter, anyway, where hundreds made their feelings known.

Here are the best reactions:

The first rule of #TubeStrike: be prepared

Remember to prepare for a long bus journey tomorrow morning. Here's what I'm taking:#TubeStrike pic.twitter.com/11cKwz9Cji — Alex Harrison (@AlecSaracen) January 8, 2017

The second rule: keep a stiff upper lip

I don't think I can be in more people's personal space even if I tried. #TubeStrike — Rob Bunce (@Garvaos) January 9, 2017

Getting on the bus today is like fighting to survive the hunger games #londonunderground #TubeStrike @TfL — Geshwin Ramnarain (@Gesh_win) January 9, 2017

It's a true testament to the spirit of Londoners that with the #TubeStrike difficulties people still sit on the outside of empty seats. 😡 — Sean Mackin (@seanmackin99) January 9, 2017

Distance from work: 3.5 miles



Time with public transport: 1hr 40mins

Time to walk: 1hr 10mins#TubeStrike #southernrail pic.twitter.com/AufaSVZkr8 — Jamie Klein (@jamiedklein) January 9, 2017

Has anyone used the phrase "the last chopper out of saigon" yet? #tubestrike — Happy Holidays (@ShakeyStephens) January 9, 2017

*12 buses, 6 Ubers, crawls the final 2 streets*



Colleague: how was your journey in?



Me: yeah, not bad thanks.@SoVeryBritish #TubeStrike — Jamie McCormack (@timeforjamie) January 9, 2017

Always make sure you have your story straight

There will be huge commuting one-upmanship on display tomorrow.



'You walked? I had to take a dolphin at Greenwich.'



'I swam.'#TubeStrike — Dan (@ThatConnArtist) January 8, 2017

If you can, work from home

Reigning from home today, due to the #TubeStrike. #TFLYouAbsoluteMorons — Elizabeth Windsor (@Queen_UK) January 9, 2017

... or try a different mode of transport

Me trying to get on the bus #TubeStrike pic.twitter.com/ZbUQuejDqy — Elad Simchayoff (@Elad_Si) January 9, 2017

helo London! im here to save you from the #tubestrike! the sky is the limit!

so is greenwich, unfortunately.



:( — EmirateDangleway (@Dangleway) January 9, 2017

There's no point getting your hopes up

I was hoping to see somebody at Shadwell handing out shots of brandy, but no #TubeStrike — Gemma Thomas (@gemma_thomas7) January 9, 2017

Happy Monday morning #London.

Due to the #TubeStrike TFL has released an updated map of the underground network... pic.twitter.com/f1xItAcwKN — Gerry Stergiopoulos (@GerryGreek) January 9, 2017

Just accept that out-of-towners will gloat

That's they joys of living in the countryside... the only #TubeStrike we get up here is if someone whacks you with a packet of Smarties — Tom (@tomstyleo) January 9, 2017

... but remember to think of others

Spare a thought for the tourists unable to get from Leicester Square to Covent Garden without the Piccadilly line 💔 #TubeStrike — Rupert Monkhouse (@pert1993) January 9, 2017

Try to look for a bright side

TFL single handedly keeping London fit #TubeStrike — Ian Brook (@brooklar) January 9, 2017

Me not worrying about the #TubeStrike because I walk to work anyway. pic.twitter.com/yz0AJkVJ23 — nicki (@nickiiodice) January 9, 2017

2 buses, a mule train, and a magic carpet. Musical theatre waits for no man. #TubeStrike — Frazer Hadfield (@frazerhadfield) January 9, 2017

Hey, Londoners - there might be a #tubestrike but at least you've got this to look forward to https://t.co/EMZEf2k0dL — Mike Hills (@mikewhills) January 9, 2017

... because you never know - you might be pleasantly surprised...

Got up extra early to account for my first #TubeStrike , got into Westminster in record time. I feel duped. — Andrew M (@AM_HC) January 9, 2017