A fine rain misted London's 5m-odd Tube passengers as they began the long trudge to work during today's 24-hour Tube strike.
Say what you like about the capital's commuters, but at least they retained their sense of humour - on Twitter, anyway, where hundreds made their feelings known.
Here are the best reactions:
The first rule of #TubeStrike: be prepared
Remember to prepare for a long bus journey tomorrow morning. Here's what I'm taking:#TubeStrike pic.twitter.com/11cKwz9Cji— Alex Harrison (@AlecSaracen) January 8, 2017
The second rule: accept reality, however horrifying it is
Scenes at Waterloo: #TubeStrike pic.twitter.com/GjXIzFmC7q— Mike Freeman (@MrMike1990) January 9, 2017
I don't think I can be in more people's personal space even if I tried. #TubeStrike— Rob Bunce (@Garvaos) January 9, 2017
Getting on the bus today is like fighting to survive the hunger games #londonunderground #TubeStrike @TfL— Geshwin Ramnarain (@Gesh_win) January 9, 2017
It's a true testament to the spirit of Londoners that with the #TubeStrike difficulties people still sit on the outside of empty seats. 😡— Sean Mackin (@seanmackin99) January 9, 2017
Distance from work: 3.5 miles— Jamie Klein (@jamiedklein) January 9, 2017
Time with public transport: 1hr 40mins
Time to walk: 1hr 10mins#TubeStrike #southernrail pic.twitter.com/AufaSVZkr8
Has anyone used the phrase "the last chopper out of saigon" yet? #tubestrike— Happy Holidays (@ShakeyStephens) January 9, 2017
Always make sure you have your story straight
There will be huge commuting one-upmanship on display tomorrow.— Dan (@ThatConnArtist) January 8, 2017
'You walked? I had to take a dolphin at Greenwich.'
'I swam.'#TubeStrike
If you can, work from home
Reigning from home today, due to the #TubeStrike. #TFLYouAbsoluteMorons— Elizabeth Windsor (@Queen_UK) January 9, 2017
Never get your hopes up
I was hoping to see somebody at Shadwell handing out shots of brandy, but no #TubeStrike— Gemma Thomas (@gemma_thomas7) January 9, 2017
... and accept that out-of-towners will gloat
That's they joys of living in the countryside... the only #TubeStrike we get up here is if someone whacks you with a packet of Smarties— Tom (@tomstyleo) January 9, 2017
Try to look for a bright side
TFL single handedly keeping London fit #TubeStrike— Ian Brook (@brooklar) January 9, 2017
Me not worrying about the #TubeStrike because I walk to work anyway. pic.twitter.com/yz0AJkVJ23— nicki (@nickiiodice) January 9, 2017
2 buses, a mule train, and a magic carpet. Musical theatre waits for no man. #TubeStrike— Frazer Hadfield (@frazerhadfield) January 9, 2017
Hey, Londoners - there might be a #tubestrike but at least you've got this to look forward to https://t.co/EMZEf2k0dL— Mike Hills (@mikewhills) January 9, 2017
... because you never know - you might be pleasantly surprised...
Got up extra early to account for my first #TubeStrike , got into Westminster in record time. I feel duped.— Andrew M (@AM_HC) January 9, 2017
That moment you beat the #TubeStrike pic.twitter.com/QqAeUtpgsk— W I L L S Y (@WillsyJH18) January 9, 2017