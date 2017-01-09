FTSE 100 7237.77 +0.38%
Monday 9 January 2017 8:18am

Tube strike travel chaos: Great Northern services aren't running between Finsbury Park and Moorgate

Caitlin Morrison
BRITAIN-TRANSPORT-LABOUR-TUBE-STRIKE
Tube strikes are causing havoc on London's transport networks this morning (Source: Getty)

Great Northern Rail has warned that no services are running between Finsbury Park and Moorgate station this morning.

The news comes as London commuters deal with transport chaos brought on by the latest round of Tube strikes.

Problems on the line into Moorgate began last night, due to the Tube workers' industrial action, and are continuing today.

Transport for London (TfL) has warned customers to be prepared for most stations throughout Zone 1 to be closed throughout today's strike - here's what you need to know.

