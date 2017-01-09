Caitlin Morrison

Great Northern Rail has warned that no services are running between Finsbury Park and Moorgate station this morning.

The news comes as London commuters deal with transport chaos brought on by the latest round of Tube strikes.

Problems on the line into Moorgate began last night, due to the Tube workers' industrial action, and are continuing today.

⚠ Due to industrial action by some London Underground staff we are unable to operate any services between Finsbury Park and #Moorgate — Great Northern (@GNRailUK) January 9, 2017

Transport for London (TfL) has warned customers to be prepared for most stations throughout Zone 1 to be closed throughout today's strike - here's what you need to know.

