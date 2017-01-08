Ross McLean

Wasps boss Dai Young calmed fears over James Haskell’s fitness after the England flanker’s return to action lasted just 36 seconds during his side’s victory over Leicester at the Ricoh Arena.

Second-half replacement Haskell was making his first appearance for seven months following a toe injury but was forced from the field after appearing to be knocked out following a tackle on full-back Freddie Burns.

“He is totally fine now,” said Young. “He had a real big hit and had a bang on the head, so he has got to go through the protocols.

“It was the best 36-second comeback ever, so he is having a bit of a ribbing off the boys, but all jokes aside, thankfully he is okay.

“He has got to come through all the necessary protocols. It’s a six-day protocol, so he has got to tick all the boxes. It’s touch and go [to face Toulouse on Saturday].”

Christian Wade, Tommy Taylor and Dan Robson all crossed the line as Wasps beat their rivals 22-16 -- Leicester’s first match since sacking Richard Cockerill -- to overtake Saracens and assume top spot in the Premiership.

