Francesca Washtell

Some of the UK’s most succesful independent music acts have been given a £250,000 government funding boost to help grow their profiles overseas.

MOBO-winning jazz saxophonist YolanDa Brown and Welsh singer-songwriter Cate Le Bon are among the 21 British acts to benefit from the eighth funding round of the Music Exports Growth Scheme (Megs).

Funds awarded to labels and management companies will pay for international marketing and promotional costs.

Read more: In charts: How we spent £6.3bn on digital music, movies and games in 2016

The scheme is run by the British Phonographic Industry in partnership with the Department for International Trade, with support from the GREAT Britain campaign.

Megs has already awarded £1.6m of government investment to promote more than 100 UK artists internationally since its launch at the beginning of 2014.

Small and medium-sized companies are eligible to apply for Megs grants ranging from £5,000 to £50,000 to help promote their UK acts around the world, with applications for the next round now being received.



Read more: Vinyl comeback led by David Bowie helps UK music to vintage 2016

International trade minister Mark Garnier said: