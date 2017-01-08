Alys Key

The launch of the first Nokia smartphone produced by HMD Global was announced yesterday.

Aimed at Chinese users, the new Nokia 6 will retail at 1,699 yuan (£200). It will be the first new smartphone to carry the Nokia name since 2014. In a statement, HMD said the decision to launch into China was “a reflection of the desire to meet the real world needs of consumers in different markets around the world.”

HMD, a Finnish company formed of veteran Nokia staff, took over what was formerly Nokia’s feature phones business from Microsoft in December. The accompanying licensing deal means HMD have sole use of the Nokia brand on phones and tablets for the next 10 years.

Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer of HMD Global, said: “Our ambition is to deliver a premium product, which meets consumer needs at every price point, in every market."

The company announced the release of new basic phones using the Nokia name at the end of last year, heralding the return of the iconic boxy handset and the game ‘Snake’.

More Nokia products are expected to be launched by HMD in the early half of the year.