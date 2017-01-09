FTSE 100 7210.05 +0.20%
Monday 9 January 2017 1:00am

Office life hits workers in their wallets with an annual average bill of £1,000

Mark Sands
"How much do I have to put in for John's leaving present!? But I have children to feed!!" (Source: Getty)

Office workers spend more than £1,000 a year on items including birthdays, figures from Nationwide Current Accounts show.

Nationwide polled 2,000 office workers on the cost of after work drinks, charity donations, birthday presents, coffees and more.

Clothes and bags generated the greatest average bill with £120, while drinks cost of £102.

Other costs included contributions to gifts for retirements and weddings.

And with Secret Santa taking a whopping average of £42 from worker's pockets, it's perhaps not surprising 40 per cent reporting dissatisfaction with the cost of the so-called fun festive office tradition.

The cost of working in an office:

Item / reason

Average amount spent per year

Clothes and bags

£119.16

Drinks / nights out (e.g. after work) with colleagues

£102.24

Christmas parties / lunch / dinner

£96.48

Birthdays (cards / presents)

£66.60

Coffee / tea

£66.36

Sweets / treats

£64.32

Technology (e.g. tablet, phone, mouse, calculator)

£58.32

Colleague leaving present / card

£50.28

Comfort items (e.g. tissues, tablets, anti-bac)

£49.68

Weddings

£47.04

Charity / Sponsorship requests

£44.64

Births

£43.92

Secret Santa

£41.88

Stationery

£41.04

Other equipment (e.g. pens, highlighters)

£38.04

Retirements

£39.24

Bereavements

£33.96

TOTAL

£1,003.20
