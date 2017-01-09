Rebecca Smith

Jaguar Land Rover is purring.

The UK's largest car manufacturer just had a record year, announcing global sales of 583,313 vehicles, as it sold more than one car every minute. Sales have almost tripled since 2009.

It marks the firm's seventh consecutive year of growth in sales, and the total number of 583,313 vehicles was up 20 per cent on 2015.

It showed no sign of slowing as the year came to a close either - sales for December were up 12 per cent compared to the same month last year, at 55,375.

Jaguar sales specifically rose 77 per cent for the year, retailing 148,730 vehicles - primarily driven by sales of the Jaguar F-Pace, XE and XF. Land Rover also retailed a record 434,583 vehicles for the year, up eight per cent on 2015.

While Europe was the company's largest sales region for the year with annual sales up 26 per cent year-on-year, retail sales also spiked across all other regions too. They were up 31 per cent in China and 25 per cent in North America. The firm generates over 80 per cent of its revenue from exports.

A total of 117,571 Jaguars and Land Rovers were bought by customers in the UK, making today's figures the best full-year results in the company's history.

Andy Goss, JLR's group sales operations director, said:

These results mark significant steps in Jaguar Land Rover's strategy to become a truly global business and meet the growing international demand for its two iconic brands. I am confident that in 2017 our British line-up will continue to expand and delight in markets across the world.

Earlier this year, the company unveiled its very first electric car, an electric SUV. A full charge will take just over two hours and deliver more than 220 miles range measured on the US EPA test cycle, or 500km measured on the European NEDC test cycle.