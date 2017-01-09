City Moves for 9 January 2017 | Who’s switching jobs

Scottish Friendly

Scottish Friendly, Scotland’s biggest financial mutual, has appointed Neil Lovatt to its board as commercial director. Neil was previously Scottish Friendly’s sales and marketing director, a position he held for a decade, after 14 years of marketing experience at Scottish Life and Royal London. As commercial director, Neil will play a key role in the development of the group’s strategy and is responsible for all aspects of marketing, product development and distribution channels. Neil will report into Jim Galbraith, who took over as Scottish Friendly’s chief executive at the beginning of the month.

BenevolentAI

BenevolentAI, a British artificial intelligence company, has appointed Patrick Keohane as chief medical officer (CMO). BenevolentAI is the first AI company to have a CMO on its staff. Patrick will take up the position of CMO of BenevolentBio – a subsidiary of BenevolentAI that applies its unique and disruptive AI technology to accelerate a pipeline of better medicines for patients and to explore further applications for AI in bioscience. He will work with BenevolentBio’s expanding team of experienced drug discovery scientists, technology experts, and bioscience researchers to rapidly identify and progress novel therapies into early and late stage clinical trials. With over 20 years of experience, he trained as a gastroenterologist in the NHS and worked for the Medical Research Council. He has held senior management positions in research and development at Eli Lilly and AstraZeneca, and has worked in the US, Japan and Europe. He joins the company from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, where he held the position of chief medical officer.

Key Retirement Group

Key Retirement Group has appointed Rob Scott as CFO to further strengthen the executive team at the over 55s financial planning specialist as it builds for continuing expansion. Rob brings extensive experience and expertise to Key Retirement Group, following a number of senior financial roles in fast growing financial services businesses, and his direct involvement in the group’s core customer segment whilst at Saga. Previously group financial controller at AA, he will report to deputy CEO Simon Thompson who was promoted from CFO last year. The appointment follows strong growth across Key Retirement Group’s businesses which focus on market-leading positions in equity release advice and lending as well as retirement income and estate planning. Its companies include equity release adviser, Key Retirement, as well as lender more2life, and referral service Key Partnerships.

