Theresa May on the NHS, Sir Ivan Rogers and Brexit negotiations

Theresa May has insisted the government is not "muddled" over Brexit and will unveil her plans in the coming weeks.

In a wide-ranging interview, her first of 2017, on Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday show she also hit back at claims the NHS is suffering a humanitarian crisis.

She said she believes she can still get the best possible deal for the UK when it comes to trade as well as control the UK's borders when it comes to immigration and that treating negotiations as a zero sum game is the wrong approach.

Grilled on whether the Prime Minsiter was planning on prioritising immigration voer membership of the single market, she said it was wrong to look at it "as just a binary issue" and will be setting out some more details in the coming weeks.

.@SophyRidgeSky determined to get clear answer from PM. "Third time I've asked, are you prioritising immigration?" https://t.co/NhQfm1hSUg — SophyRidge On Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) January 8, 2017

"I'm not looking at the means to hte end, but what the outcome is," she added.

Theresa May: "We want the best possible deal for UK in the European Union" #Ridge https://t.co/QtIqZS3Kbd — SophyRidge On Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) January 8, 2017

The Prime Minister insisted the government was not "muddled" over Brexit, responding to suggestions made by Sir Ivan Rogers, the UK's ambassador to the EU who last week resigned, in an email to other civil servants.

On the NHS crisis, which the Red Cross yesterday labelled a humanitarian crisis, she said: "I don't accept the Red Cross description of this."