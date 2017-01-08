FTSE 100 7210.05 +0.20%
45 views
Sunday 8 January 2017 11:13am

Theresa May on the NHS, Sir Ivan Rogers and Brexit negotiations

Lynsey Barber
Follow Lynsey
Related
Scottish Development International Talk
Scottish Development International Talk The Scots guide to Hogmanay.
BRITAIN-EU-POLITICS
Amy appeared in her first interview of 2017, a crunch year for the PM (Source: Getty)

Theresa May has insisted the government is not "muddled" over Brexit and will unveil her plans in the coming weeks.

In a wide-ranging interview, her first of 2017, on Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday show she also hit back at claims the NHS is suffering a humanitarian crisis.

She said she believes she can still get the best possible deal for the UK when it comes to trade as well as control the UK's borders when it comes to immigration and that treating negotiations as a zero sum game is the wrong approach.

Read more: Brexit negotiations are not a zero sum game - here's why

Grilled on whether the Prime Minsiter was planning on prioritising immigration voer membership of the single market, she said it was wrong to look at it "as just a binary issue" and will be setting out some more details in the coming weeks.

"I'm not looking at the means to hte end, but what the outcome is," she added.

Read more: Theresa May's ditching Cameron's "big society" for the "shared society"

The Prime Minister insisted the government was not "muddled" over Brexit, responding to suggestions made by Sir Ivan Rogers, the UK's ambassador to the EU who last week resigned, in an email to other civil servants.

On the NHS crisis, which the Red Cross yesterday labelled a humanitarian crisis, she said: "I don't accept the Red Cross description of this."

Tags

Related articles

Theresa May's ditching Cameron's "big society" for the "shared society"
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

Brexit negotiations are not a zero sum game - here's why
Julian Harris
Julian Harris | Staff

This trade expert has warned of a "catastrophic" Brexit
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff