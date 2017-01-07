Today's talks have failed – the Tube strike is expected go on

Courtney Goldsmith

Last-ditch talks today between Transport for London (TfL) and unions to prevent tomorrow's strike have fallen apart, Sky News has reported.

The strike, which will affect most London Underground lines, is now expected to go ahead.

RMT is said to have walked away from the talks at conciliation service Acas, but the TSSA union and London Underground remain in talks.

John Leach, regional organiser for RMT told Sky News that London Underground's position has not changed throughout the week. He called their offer "a woeful, inadequate response to a crisis".

A spokesperson for TfL has said: "We are still in dispute resolution talks at Acas and will remain available for talks throughout the weekend."

Union members have planned a walkout starting 6pm Sunday that will carry on for 24 hours into Monday evening.

Members of the RMT and TSSA unions have been locked in a dispute with TfL over a ticket office closure programme that was completed last year.

The strike is set to have a massive effect on commuters as TfL has warned the majority of Zone 1 stations will be closed.

