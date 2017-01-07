Courtney Goldsmith

A last-ditch attempt to put off a massive 24-hour Tube strike by London Underground workers is taking place today.

After talks between the unions and Transport for London (TfL) to avert the strike fell apart yesterday, the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association TSSA union said more talks would be held today, the Press Association reported.

The strike, which will affect most London Underground lines, is due to begin at 6pm Sunday and carry on for 24 hours into Monday.

Members of the RMT and TSSA unions are locked in a dispute with TfL over a ticket office closure programme that was completed last year

Although TfL has said it will run as many services as possible, it has warned commuters to expect the majority of Zone 1 stations to be closed.

Piccadilly line services will run between Hammersmith and Heathrow Terminals 1, 2 and 3, and DLR services will be running but may terminate before Bank station.

Although National Rail services will not be affected by the strike, there will be no Tube running from key interchange stations like Victoria, King's Cross, Waterloo, Paddington, Euston, Bank and London Bridge.

#TubeStrike planned from early evening on Sunday 8 Jan and all day Monday 9 Jan. See our latest travel advice https://t.co/4u8lk6NJax — TfL Travel Alerts (@TfLTravelAlerts) January 6, 2017

After yesterday's talks finished with no resolution, TSSA said TfL's offer needs to go "far further".

Yesterday, Steve Griffiths, London Underground's chief operating officer, said more staff for stations were needed.

“We have started to recruit them and will continue to work with the unions... We believe that this will help us to provide a better service for our customers and ensure that they continue to feel safe, secure and able to access the right help while using our network."

The union said the 150 new positions set by TfL is not enough to improve services to passengers and reduce the pressures on staff.

