Emma Haslett

Forget Davos - if you want to be in the company of some real billionaires, just head to Excel this week, where the annual London Boat Show has kicked off.

This year's show features some of the most luxurious vessels ever to sail the high seas - with interiors that would look more at home in an ultra-prime London apartment block than bobbing over the ocean.

Want to find out how the other half holiday? Here are four of the craziest yachts at the show.

1. Sunseeker Manhattan 66 - £1.5m

This £1.48m giant features a panoramic hull and saloon windows, designed to provide "light-drenched" living spaces throughout. Designed "with both entertaining and relaxation in mind", she comes with a "well-equipped wet-bar" and four "very spacious cabins" including a master cabin with its own private stairway, as well as a twin-berth crew cabin.

2. Sunseeker 95 - £5.9m

(Click or tap on the images to see them in full screen)

Decked out in a soothing shade of greige, this 92-foot "performance craft" is the largest yacht at this year's show, combining "a superyacht feel with all the practical advantages of a yacht in this size category". It's a snip at £5.9m - but does come with a marble bathroom, and a dressing room for the owner. It's the little things that count...

3. Princess 49 - £589,000

(Click or tap on the images to see them in full screen)

Want luxury on a budget? The Princess 49 is a bargain, at £589,000 - although, at 51 feet long, rather dinkier than some of its rivals. Still, it manages to squeeze in an owner's stateroom, a guest cabin and a two berth starboard cabin, and with a fully kitted-out flybridge which includes an L-shaped sofa and "generous seating", it's probably more spacious - or at least better furnished - than most London homes of a similar price.

4. Prestige 680 - £1.4m

(Click or tap on the images to see them in full screen)

Featuring a sliding glass sunroof over the saloon, this 71 foot vessel includes four cabins, with berths for eight people and two crew. The design is inspired by "bold, timeless lines and high-quality materials, fit and finish". Another greige masterpiece.