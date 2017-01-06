Talks to prevent Monday's major Tube strike have collapsed

Emma Haslett

Talks aimed at putting off a major Tube strike by London Underground workers next week have collapsed, meaning the walkout will go ahead, the Press Association reported this afternoon.

The talks, between unions and Transport for London (TfL), were aimed at putting off the strike, which is due to begin at 6pm on Sunday and carry on for 24 hours.

The two sides are locked in dispute over a ticket office closure programme which was completed last year.

The strike will affect most London Underground lines, with TfL warning passengers to expect the majority of Zone 1 stations to be closed.

DLR services will still run, but may terminate before Bank station, while Piccadilly line services will run between Hammersmith and Heathrow Terminals 1,2 and 3.

Earlier today, Steve Griffiths, London Underground's chief operating officer, said more staff for stations were needed.

“We have started to recruit them and will continue to work with the unions... We believe that this will help us to provide a better service for our customers and ensure that they continue to feel safe, secure and able to access the right help while using our network."