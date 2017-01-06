FTSE 100 7204.99 +0.13%
Friday 6 January 2017 3:21pm

A woman has said she just realised £7m in gold was missing from a safety deposit box involved in the Hatton Garden heist

Courtney Goldsmith
BRITAIN-JEWELLERY-THEFT
The heist took place in April 2015 (Source: Getty)

A woman has come forward to police saying she just realised £7m of her gold is missing from a safety deposit box involved in the Hatton Garden heist more than a year ago.

Sky News reported the claim today, which would take the total stolen in the heist to around £21m.

Police said in June they received the allegation of theft of a substantial amount of property relating to the burglary, and the investigation is ongoing.

In April 2015, a gang of men stole £14m worth of jewels from safety deposit boxes after tunnelling through concrete with a drill over the Easter holiday.

Seven men were convicted in March 2016 of what became known as the largest burglary in English legal history.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

