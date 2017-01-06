Courtney Goldsmith

A woman has come forward to police saying she just realised £7m of her gold is missing from a safety deposit box involved in the Hatton Garden heist more than a year ago.

Sky News reported the claim today, which would take the total stolen in the heist to around £21m.

Police said in June they received the allegation of theft of a substantial amount of property relating to the burglary, and the investigation is ongoing.

In April 2015, a gang of men stole £14m worth of jewels from safety deposit boxes after tunnelling through concrete with a drill over the Easter holiday.

Seven men were convicted in March 2016 of what became known as the largest burglary in English legal history.

