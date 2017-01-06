This is the City employer students most want to work for

Helen Cahill

Goldman Sachs has knocked Google off the top-spot as the place students most want to work.

The firms have switch places in a survey compiled by salary benchmarking site Emolument that looked into the career aspirations of 600 soon-to-be graduates. Google was the only business in the top 10 that was not a consultancy firm or bank.

Deloitte came in third, replacing consultancy firm McKinsey.

Alice Leguay, co-founder of Emolument, said:

While Goldman Sachs has overtaken Google in student's hearts this year, the question remains: for how long will fresh graduates expect to stay in banking?

She said finance is "bleeding talent away to technology firms" once young bankers have got some experience at a top firm, having used it to pay off their student loans.

Emolument also set out to discover which company had the fairest pay structure. Shell came in first, with 61 per cent of its employees saying they were happy with their pay. No bank made the top 10 - even though the sector is known for its generous bonuses.

"Bankers tend to take high bonuses for granted and the fact that bonuses are much lower than before the 2008 crisis still causes frustration, despite high absolute amounts compared to other industries," Emolument said.

None of the companies that made it into the top 10 list were mentioned again this year which, Emolument said, showed that employees were "volatile".

"Employees' satisfaction regarding their bonus is volatile: those who were happy with their 2015 bonus were probably unhappy if they received the same bonus in 2016," Emolument said.