Helen Cahill

Stop everything - there's a lost teddy bear that needs to be reunited with its owner.

The bear, which has been temporarily nicknamed Shackleton, was left on an EasyJet flight and has been travelling around Europe ever since.

Read more: Easyjet passenger numbers are on the up despite tough year

But aircraft captain Matthew Clutterbuck (also a good name), who rescued the "sad-looking" bear, thinks it's time to return his new furry friend back to its owner.

The airline is trying to get the attention of Shackleton's owner by posting about the bear Twitter, under the hashtag #GetShackletonHome.

easyJet Capt. Matthew Clutterbuck, has been looking after the bear he has named Shackleton so he can explore Europe #GetShackletonHome pic.twitter.com/dtqksDva6v — easyJet (@easyJet) January 3, 2017

Unfortunately for the airline, its attempt to do a good deed landed it in hot water with some angry Twitter users, who have used Shackleton as an excuse to slam EasyJet for its customer service.

Read more: Easyjet cuts dividend as profits nosedive following Brexit vote

On Tweeter going by the name of Bruce Reynolds tweeted: "@easyJet why can you find a bear but not my check in #luggage that I paid you 32GBP for on top of my ticket. It's been over 45hrs..."

Then, someone turned on the bear (with perhaps good reason), asking: "Has it been through the engine?!?!"

Much loved bear found on an easyJet flight from Bordeaux Luton on 20/12. RT to help us reunite him with his young owner! #GetShackletonHome pic.twitter.com/IjPSdVTglO — easyJet (@easyJet) January 3, 2017

Clutterbuck said: "I have two young children of my own who both have soft toys which have to go everywhere, so I can understand how attached children are to their favourite toys and so know how distraught children can be when they lose them, and just how stressful it can be for the parents as a result!

"Hopefully with a bit of momentum behind the search on social media we'll be able to give the child somewhere a late Christmas present."

Shackleton was likely lost by its owner on a flight between Bordeaux and Luton on 20 December 2016.

It is not clear why EasyJet hasn't just contacted the people on the flight to ask if they have lost a toy bear.