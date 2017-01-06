Courtney Goldsmith

A new protest against Donald Trump has emerged in the US, but this one's a bit boozier than the rest.

In Denver, Colorado, multiple female-led breweries have come together to make a special protest beer just in time for the divisive US President-elect's inauguration on 20 January.

Read more: Theresa May to visit Donald Trump in the US next month

Taking inspiration from Russian punk band and infamous protestors Pussy Riot, the brew is called Makin' Noise: A Pussy Riot Beer.

​

We're off to brew a @pussyrrriot inspired collab beer with @LadyJusticeBrewing & other friends in Denver today! Full details later this week pic.twitter.com/EqKDPG1ePI — Guardian Brewing Co (@GuardianBrewCo) January 2, 2017

Brewers Lila Mackey from Black Sky Brewery and Kim Collins from Guardian Brewing Company came up with the recipe – a black Belgian saison made with peppercorns and Belgian saison yeast.

Read more: Trump adviser: Special relationship will be stronger after Brexit

The beer was made to combat hate and oppression, a statement on Guardian Brewing Company's website said. "We will not stand for the new strong wave hitting our country."

5 Breweries in Denver brewed a beer, Makin' Noise: A Pussy Riot Beer, for Inauguration Day. https://t.co/Hwc25vNuCD pic.twitter.com/4Ayk9IT5Fc — Guardian Brewing Co (@GuardianBrewCo) January 5, 2017

Whatever your politics, you can't argue with the brewers' calls for donations to charity. They're asking for at least $1 of every pint sold at participating breweries to go to a charity.

"We have no idea what the next four years or the future will bring, but we can try harder to help others, especially strangers."

Read more: Meet the Anglophile who could soon be Trump’s man in Brussels

Denver brewer Bess Dougherty said:

"The goal is to effect change through art with whatever tools you have. We are brewers, so our tool is beer."

Read more: Four of Donald Trump's New Year resolutions on the economy