Helen Cahill

If being back at work is already getting you down, why not give yourself something to look forward to by planning your summer holiday right now?

Staycations are set to be a big trend in 2017 due to the fall in the value of the pound, but Gatwick airport is confident that weary workers will be looking to travel far from the UK this year, and has predicted where we'll all be heading.

Top long-haul destinations will include:

Barbados

Dubai

Jamaica

Las Vegas

New York

Orlando

Vancouver

Some of us may be too tired to travel such long distances for a break, though. Tipped as top-spots for holidaymakers going on short-haul flights are:

Amsterdam

Ebinburgh

Barcelona

Venice

Despite holidays becoming more expensive following the EU referendum, Britons were flocking to Gatwick airport, with 3.1m passengers travelling through it in December - up 15 per cent on last year.

Ireland and Northern Ireland proved particularly popular, taking the top spots in Gatwick's list of growth destinations during 2016:

Destination Passenger Increase Percentage Increase Belfast International 388,486 83 per cent Dublin 222,994 21 per cent Toronto 191,124 97 per cent New York 182,721 123 per cent Milan 145,014 99 per cent Paris 123,597 60 per cent Tenerife 111,883 15 per cent Malaga 105,941 10 per cent Valencia 100,375 42 per cent Prague 100,277 41 per cent

This year could be difficult for the travel industry in general, however, with figures revealed in today's City A.M. showing that thousands of businesses in the sector are at risk of becoming insolvent.

Data from insolvency firm Begbies Traynor shows 2,679 businesses in the industry are under significant distress, a 10 per cent increase compared to the previous quarter, and a four per cent rise year-on-year.

“Terrorism is a growing concern, and it’s having an impact on the sector,” said Julie Palmer, a partner at Begbies Traynor. She said travellers are moving away from traditional holiday destinations such as Turkey and Egypt.