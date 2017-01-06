FTSE 100 7198.65 +0.05%
Friday 6 January 2017 9:36am

Already thinking about summer? These will be the most popular tourist destinations of 2017

Helen Cahill
BARBADOS-TOURISM
Barbados was top of Gatwick's list (Source: Getty)

If being back at work is already getting you down, why not give yourself something to look forward to by planning your summer holiday right now?

Staycations are set to be a big trend in 2017 due to the fall in the value of the pound, but Gatwick airport is confident that weary workers will be looking to travel far from the UK this year, and has predicted where we'll all be heading.

Read more: The travel industry is braced for thousands of potential insolvencies

Top long-haul destinations will include:

  • Barbados
  • Dubai
  • Jamaica
  • Las Vegas
  • New York
  • Orlando
  • Vancouver

Las Vegas Boulevard Aerial Views
Gatwick reckons Brits will be keen to hit the Las Vegas strip this year (Source: Getty)

Some of us may be too tired to travel such long distances for a break, though. Tipped as top-spots for holidaymakers going on short-haul flights are:

  • Amsterdam
  • Ebinburgh
  • Barcelona
  • Venice

ITALY-VENICE-FEATURE
Quick! Get to Venice before it sinks (Source: Getty)

Despite holidays becoming more expensive following the EU referendum, Britons were flocking to Gatwick airport, with 3.1m passengers travelling through it in December - up 15 per cent on last year.

Ireland and Northern Ireland proved particularly popular, taking the top spots in Gatwick's list of growth destinations during 2016:

Destination

Passenger Increase

Percentage Increase

Belfast International

388,486

83 per cent

Dublin

222,994

21 per cent

Toronto

191,124

97 per cent

New York

182,721

123 per cent

Milan

145,014

99 per cent

Paris

123,597

60 per cent

Tenerife

111,883

15 per cent

Malaga

105,941

10 per cent

Valencia

100,375

42 per cent

Prague

100,277

41 per cent

This year could be difficult for the travel industry in general, however, with figures revealed in today's City A.M. showing that thousands of businesses in the sector are at risk of becoming insolvent.

Data from insolvency firm Begbies Traynor shows 2,679 businesses in the industry are under significant distress, a 10 per cent increase compared to the previous quarter, and a four per cent rise year-on-year.

“Terrorism is a growing concern, and it’s having an impact on the sector,” said Julie Palmer, a partner at Begbies Traynor. She said travellers are moving away from traditional holiday destinations such as Turkey and Egypt.

